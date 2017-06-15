Oakland triumphant as parade set to celebrate NBA's Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - They are called the Golden State Warriors, but they don't belong to all of California. Not if you ask Oakland.
The down-on-its-luck city that always seems to take a back seat to San Francisco gets to celebrate Thursday in a parade and rally for the beloved hometown team and its second NBA title in three years.
The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time, ending with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
Residents of Oakland, which lost one of its other beloved teams, the Raiders, to Las Vegas, are still reeling from a police scandal and mourning a fatal warehouse fire.
But Thursday the city will make headlines for good news.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street downtown.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs