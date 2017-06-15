KXTV
Oakland triumphant as parade set to celebrate NBA's Warriors

Parade route and road closures for Golden State Warriors celebration parade in Downtown Oakland on Thursday

Associated Press , KXTV 5:44 AM. PDT June 15, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - They are called the Golden State Warriors, but they don't belong to all of California. Not if you ask Oakland.

The down-on-its-luck city that always seems to take a back seat to San Francisco gets to celebrate Thursday in a parade and rally for the beloved hometown team and its second NBA title in three years.

The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time, ending with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Residents of Oakland, which lost one of its other beloved teams, the Raiders, to Las Vegas, are still reeling from a police scandal and mourning a fatal warehouse fire.

But Thursday the city will make headlines for good news.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street downtown.

