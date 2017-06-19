Officer goes 'above call of duty' to help stranded fawn

When an officer happened to discover a fawn stuck in a drainage ditch along Interstate 80, he wasted no time jumping into action to help the yearling. (Photo: California Highway Patrol - Truckee via Facebook)

If you’re a California Highway Patrol officer working in Truckee, you encounter a variety of calls unique to the area.

Case in point: When an officer happened to discover a fawn stuck in a drainage ditch along Interstate 80, he wasted no time jumping into action to help the yearling.

The fawn had gotten its leg stuck in a drain and water runoff from morning thunderstorms was washing all over the baby deer.

The officer freed the animal from the drain, plopped it in the back of his patrol car and took it to a nearby veterinary hospital, where it is currently recovering.

Since the rescue, the officer was named “Star,” officers said.

Star is doing well at the Sierra Pet Clinic, officers said. She is being treated for hypothermia and a bit of water in her lungs.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

