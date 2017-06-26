Officer injured, San Francisco mall closed following fight

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A police officer was injured and a downtown San Francisco mall was closed following a fight.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports authorities say much of the downtown Westfield San Francisco Centre was closed Sunday evening after the fight.
Police arrested a juvenile, but details of the arrest were not available Monday.
#riot and #police action at #Westfield #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/QsfsshYQ1V— GeorgeTheCat (@AntonPolishko) June 26, 2017
Police did not immediately disclose the details of what led to the fight.
Dozens of officers remained outside the mall on Market and Fifth streets at 8 p.m., at least an hour after the incident.
The mall's Fifth Street side was also shut down for the investigation.
Authorities say the officer's injuries were minor.
No other injuries were reported.
