Oroville Dam sees turnover with private contractors

Private contractors at the Oroville Dam have had to fire some of their workforce because of issues ranging from positive drug tests to violating the state's Department of Water Resources' social media policy.
There has also been turnover because of unqualified workers.
Private contractors hired to work on the dam have to vet their own employees, according to DWR spokesman Chris Orrock, who noted that no state employees have been let go because of these reasons.
Crews are being brought in as needed, as space is tight, DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle said.
Dozens of private contractors have been brought in to repair the #OrovilleDamSpillway. @abc10 pic.twitter.com/RjFi9gheBH— Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) February 17, 2017
