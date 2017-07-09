Oroville evacuation warnings and orders issued as 'Wall Fire' grows

The wildfire in Butte County, that has destroyed 10 homes and has injured five people and at least one fire crew member, has grown to 4,400 acres, prompting evacuations, according to Cal Fire. (Photo: Cal Fire via Facebook)

A wildfire that ignited five miles north of Bangor in Butte County Friday has spread to more than 4,400 acres, and has now prompted fire officials to issue evacuation warnings and orders for the Oroville area.

At least 10 homes in Butte County have already been reported destroyed by the "Wall Fire," and five people have also been reported injured as a result of the blaze.

Cal Fire officials issued an additional evacuation order as well as warnings for areas around Oroville, including Lake Oroville as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

The following roads are currently under an evacuation order:

Oro Bangor Highway from Swedes Flat to Avocado Road, including all connection roads and areas.

All areas west or Miners Ranch Road from the intersection of Highway 162 to Oro-Bangor Highway, including the Oaks mobile home park, Mt. Ida Road, Skyline Boulevard and Oakvale Ave.

All areas south of Highway 162 from the intersection of Miners Ranch Road to Oakvale Ave.

All areas east of Oakvale Ave. from Highway 162 to Miners Ranch Road including Oro-Bangor Highway.

The following roads are currently under an evacuation warning:

All areas north of Highway 162 from Miners Ranch Road to Glen Drive/Oro Quincy Highway

All areas east of Oro Dam Boulevard from Highway 162 to Lake Oroville, including Canyon Drive and Longview Drive.

All areas east of the following roads are also under an evacuation warning:

Arbor Avenue from Highway 162

Hillsdale Ave.

Edgewood Ave.

Pinedale Ave.

Foothill Blvd. to Oro-Bangor Highway

Oro-Bangor Highway from Foothill Blvd. to Lower Wyandotte Rd.

Upper Palermo Rd. to the intersection of South Villa Rd.

All areas north of South Villa / Grubbs Rd. from the intersection of Upper Palermo to Dunston Rd.

The blaze began at Chinese Wall Road, five miles north of Bangor.

Despite efforts to grow containment to 20 percent as of Saturday evening, that containment has now been reduced to 17 percent as the fire grew overnight into Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

