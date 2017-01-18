Overturned big rig blocks I-5 traffic in Yolo County

Associated Press

Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was reduced to one lane on Wednesday night after a big rig overturned.

Caltrans said the accident happened at around 6 p.m just north of County Road 22 near Woodland. While the details of how the accident have not been released, Caltrans tweeted that the big rig was dangling over a guardrail. A driver and a passenger were also rescued.

There is no estimated time as to when the lane will reopen.





