Parks Service issues permit for right-wing San Francisco rally

Federal authorities have approved a politically conservative group's application to hold a rally in San Francisco on Saturday. But the National Park Service has banned guns, tiki torches and other weapons.

The park service on Wednesday said denying Patriot Prayer a permit would violate the organization's free speech rights. San Francisco's mayor, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi were among the Democratic politicians who had called on the federal agency to reject the permit.

The park service issued its permit with several restrictions, including banning large signs, selfie sticks and other items that could easily be used as weapons.

Patriot Prayer says the rally is scheduled in support of free speech and that hate groups aren't welcome.

Nonetheless, extremist groups have attended previous Patriot Prayer events.

