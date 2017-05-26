Pilot survives East Bay plane crash

This is one lucky pilot.
A man flying a small plane survived with only minor injuries after crashing in Concord Friday afternoon.
Police said the man was trying to land at Buchanan Field airport, but instead hit a sign and then a light pole at the intersectino of March Drive and Solano Way.
There was a small fuel leak, but fire and hazmat crews were able to clean up the fuel without incident.
