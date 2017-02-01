Placerville mother allegedly assaulted while walking her baby

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a mother while she walked her infant in a stroller.

Deputies said the assault happened around 1 p.m. near Missouri Flat Road in Placerville on Jan. 27 when the man approached the mother from behind and asked her for directions.

The man reportedly asked the woman for a dollar and to shake her hand after she gave the dollar to him, deputies said.

As the man grabbed a hold of her hand, deputies said he pulled the woman in close and used his other hand to sexually assault her. The man allegedly continued to hold on to her as she screamed for help and began fighting back. He then released her, apologized, and ran south from the trail.

While running away, the man lost his shoe which was later collected by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect of an alleged sexual assault in Placerville reportedly lost this shoe as he ran from the scene of the crime, El Dorado County sheriff's deputies said. (Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is described as being 14 to 20 years old, dark skinned, Hispanic, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

The suspect reportedly has “messy” dark hair “that stood straight up” and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a “sky blue” short sleeved polo shirt, blue jeans and red Nike shoes.

Deputies are asking any who may recognize the description of the suspect to call 530-642-4709.

Detectives are currently reviewing video surveillance in the area and hope to provide a picture of the person in the future.

Copyright 2016 KXTV