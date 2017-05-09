KXTV
Police: No ransom demands reported for missing Yuba College student

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:17 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

Despite reports, the Gridley-Biggs Police Department is insisting no ransom demands have been made to the mother of a missing Yuba College student.

Law enforcement continue their investigation into the disappearance of Alycia Yeoman, who was reported missing a week ago.

Yeoman was last seen on March 30 leaving a friends home on Romero Street in Yuba City around 11 p.m.

Farmers in Live Oak called authorities about a truck found in an orchard the following morning. That truck was later determined to be Yeoman's.

The 20-year-old's cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.

