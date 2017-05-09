Police: No ransom demands reported for missing Yuba College student

Despite reports, the Gridley-Biggs Police Department is insisting no ransom demands have been made to the mother of a missing Yuba College student.
Law enforcement continue their investigation into the disappearance of Alycia Yeoman, who was reported missing a week ago.
Yeoman was last seen on March 30 leaving a friends home on Romero Street in Yuba City around 11 p.m.
Farmers in Live Oak called authorities about a truck found in an orchard the following morning. That truck was later determined to be Yeoman's.
The 20-year-old's cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.
