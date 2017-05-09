Police: No ransom demands reported for missing Yuba College student

Alycia Yeoman, 20, was last seen on March 30, 2017 in Yuba City. Born Sept. 30, 1996, Yeoman is described having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. Call Gridley Police Department at 530-846-5678. (Photo: California Department of Justice)

Despite reports, the Gridley-Biggs Police Department is insisting no ransom demands have been made to the mother of a missing Yuba College student.

Law enforcement continue their investigation into the disappearance of Alycia Yeoman, who was reported missing a week ago.

Yeoman was last seen on March 30 leaving a friends home on Romero Street in Yuba City around 11 p.m.

Farmers in Live Oak called authorities about a truck found in an orchard the following morning. That truck was later determined to be Yeoman's.

The 20-year-old's cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.

