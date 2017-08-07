KXTV
Close

Police seek man for San Francisco Bay Area train attacks

Associated Press , KXTV 9:14 AM. PDT August 07, 2017

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say is behind two recent violent attacks on commuter trains.

KTVU reports BART police on Monday released surveillance photos of a man they say hit another man on the head with bolt cutters last Thursday.

Two days later, officials say the same suspect hit a man in the mouth twice before fleeing the scene.

Police say the attacks left the two victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the attacks were unprovoked but neither passenger was robbed.

Deputy Chief Ed Alvarez says more officers will be patrolling the trains.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories