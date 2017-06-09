Poll: Most Californians oppose gas tax law

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

If you feel a certain way about the new gas tax law, you're probably not alone.

A new poll from the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies shows that most California voters surveyed do not support the new gas tax law.

According to the poll, 58 percent of voters oppose the gas tax law. Meanwhile, 35 percent favor the law, while 7 percent had no opinion.

You may remember that the law will increase the gas tax and add fees to pay for road infrastructure over the next decade. The initial bill narrowly passed the state Legislature in April.

The gas tax will increase 12 cents per gallon come Nov. 1.

More than 1,600 Californians were surveyed for the poll, with almost 1,300 being registered voters.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percent.

