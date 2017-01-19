Poll: Some Californians oppose sanctuary cities, immigration from certain countries

Photo By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A new poll from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University shows some Californians are actually in line with President-elect Donald Trump's immigration plans.

Of the more than 1,400 California residents surveyed online between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9, 42 percent of them said California would be either "much better off" or "somewhat better off" if the United States suspended immigration from countries Trump says are "compromised by terrorism."

23 percent had no preference, while 35 percent said the state would be either "somewhat worse off" or "much worse off" if immigration from these countries were suspended.

And on sanctuary cities, 41 percent of those surveyed said they "somewhat oppose" or "strongly suppose" it, compared to 40 percent support and 19 percent with no preference.

Trump supports banning immigration from countries with terrorism ties and has said he wants to "cancel all federal funding" to sanctuary cities, such as San Francisco, which protect undocumented immigrants.

The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.82 percent, also delves into Gov. Jerry Brown's performance.

More than 50 percent of those surveyed support his handling of the drought and economic growth, but he had only 39 percent support on the issue of transportation.

