Possible E. coli outbreak closes Nevada County beach

The beach area at Lake Wildwood in Nevada County remains closed after a possible E. coli outbreak.

According to Nevada County's Public Health Department, six young children, four of which were hospitalized, are ill with E. coli-like symptoms. The department started to receive reports of illness Thursday.

All the suspected cases stem from Lake Wildwood's main beach area, which was tested Friday and will remain closed until fecal levels in the water fall.

Health Department officials are testing other beach areas in Lake Wildwood as well. They recommend that residents hold off on recreational swimming until the areas are tested.

While a contamination source has yet to be determined, wildlife droppings could be a potential origin.

E. coli symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within five to 10 days.

