Quick-drying concrete poses concerns for Oroville spillway crews

Emergency workers attach a bag of rocks to a helicopter as work continues to fix the erosion damage below the emergency spillway at Oroville Lake. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

As crews work tirelessly to reinforce Lake Oroville’s crippled spillway, there is concern surrounding how incoming rain could impact the integrity of freshly laid concrete.

Crews are adding chemicals to the concrete to make it dry quicker.

However, crews will also have to decide whether it is more important to reinforce structures with fast-drying concrete as it may not be as strong as concrete left to dry without chemicals.

