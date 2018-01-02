Race against the cluck as chickens run on LA-area highway

Crates of chickens spilled onto the road in Southern California. (Photo: Courtesy: CHP Santa Fe Springs)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

The CHP says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens in lanes and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

Traffic advisory: I-605 S/B near I-105 is a little heavy right now because of these little guys. (Photos courtesy of motorcycle CHP Officer C. Lillie.) @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/kkO0dxAKlL — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

Actual footage taken by motorcycle CHP Officer C.Lillie begs the question, “why DID the chickens cross the road?” It’s an LA area freeway, so they crossed to not become “fast” food of course! pic.twitter.com/9KTu3FEd4b — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

The driver was unaware and did not stop…our count as of now looks like 17 chickens survived and were rescued, and two chickens unfortunately went to chicken heaven. 🙁 — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

We took these guys into custody without any trouble. They were too chicken to fight. pic.twitter.com/agQioGoC4a — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

One tweet asked: "why DID the chickens cross the road? Because they obviously did not want to become 'fast food' on an LA area freeway, of course!"

The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.

© 2018 KXTV-TV