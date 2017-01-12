Rain has stopped but flooding continues

flooding in pleasure grove

The rain has stopped falling in many areas, but many places continue to flood.

Crews are working hard to patch levees throughout the Central Valley which are the most susceptible to flooding.

Wimpy's Marina Bar and Restaurant sits along the Mokelumne River. The bottom story of the Walnut Grove eatery is now filled with water. Kayla Donnelly works at Wimpy's and said they got most of the bottom floor cleared before the water rushed in.

"I have never seen so much water in a place before," Donnelly said.

She said everyone thinks this is as bad as it is going to get.

"I am not sure yet, but as far as I know the second floor of our building should be okay," Donnelly said.

The New Hope RV Park shares land with Wimpy's and was cleared out by the flood. Mike Shred lives at the park and moved his RV on the levee.

"The river can only take so much, and all this stress on the levee, eventually something has got to give," Shred said, "I think I am safe up here but if it breaks, its not good for the people below."

Other flooding hotspots included the Point Pleasant area on Franklin and Lambert roads where a levee was breached. Cal Rooney lived in Thornton and got his truck stuck in flooding.

"Like my truck just shut off the water was at my door," Rooney said.

He said he was nervous and called his friend. Luckily Rooney had a boat tied to his truck.

"Yup, I had a boat that I rowed by hand from there to here," he added.

