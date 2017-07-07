Rancho Seco Lake closed for swimming due to bacteria

Rancho Seco Recreational Area (Photo: Rancho Seco Park via Facebook)

If you're planning to take a dip in Rancho Seco Lake this weekend, you may want to reschedule your plans.

The lake is closed for swimming due to a high level of coliform bacteria, according to SMUD spokesperson, Jonathon Tudor. However, the water will still be open for boating and fishing.

Coliform bacteria comes from duck and geese fecal matter and reacts with hot temperatures. While not under state regulation, SMUD is taking a preventative role for park visitors, Tudor said.

The swimming closure went into effect Saturday, July 1st and SMUD is hoping to open the lake for swimming over the weekend. The water is being tested at the park daily and bacteria count is dropping. But with the upcoming hot temperatures in the forecast, there could be a delay or another bacterial bloom.

