Rare twin horses born in Wilton

Rare twin fouls born in Wilton (Photo: Katie Moffitt of KTMoffitt Photography)

What's better than one baby horse? Try two!

Twin horses were born in Wilton on Thursday, something stable master Shari Burns says is a rare occurrence.

Thankfully, after a difficult birth both foals were born without complications.

Horses typically only have one baby at a time. According to the UC Davis Center for Equine Health, most mares will not be able to take two embryos to term, and usually abort during the later stages of the pregnancy.

The twins were named Will and Grace, and mother, named Emma, and babies are reported to be doing well.

