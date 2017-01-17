Recent deaths prompt tree trimming safety campaign

After four recent deaths involving tree trimmers on the job, Cal/OSHA is pushing a safety campaign: The organization is reminding companies to train workers in hopes to avoid more fatalities.
According to a recent press release from CAL/OSHA the four tree-trimming deaths under investigation include:
- a worker in Mariposa County who was struck by a branch on December 1
- a worker in San Bernardino County who suffocated when dry palm fronds collapsed and trapped him on December 4
- a worker in Los Angeles County who fell about 60 feet when the branch he was tethered to broke on January 6
- a worker in Siskiyou County who was struck by the tree he was cutting to clear power lines on January 9
Because tree trimming is a dangerous job, CAL/OSHA hopes those who are using unsafe practices will change and comply before it is too late.
