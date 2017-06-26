Record snowpack will keep Tioga Pass closed indefinitely

A record-breaking winter snowpack is going to keep a popular Sierra Nevada mountain pass closed longer than usual, with no anticipated opening date. (Photo: Yosemite National Park)

State Route 120/Tioga Pass in the Yosemite National Park will remain closed to all traffic, including bicycles, as park service crews continue to make repairs following a wet, wild winter.

The heavy snow melt is causing water to run over the road in multiple locations, park officials said, creating a safety hazard. The melt is also creating necessary repairs to park power, communications, and water and sewer systems.

Until those systems are repaired, park officials will keep the road closed, and they have no anticipated opening date at the time of this report.

April snow surveys indicated that in the high elevation regions of Yosemite, the park saw the highest snowpack on record, according to park officials. In many locations above 8,000 feet, the snowpack measured over 200 percent of average (based on water content). Warm summer weather has led to increased melting of the snowpack.

