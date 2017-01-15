REFUND: Milk purchased in these 15 states may get you $70 refund

Milk was designated as the official state beverage in 2009. Tennessee’s dairy industry produced nearly 100 million pounds of milk in 2007, with cash receipts for milk and milk products totaling nearly $202 million (Photo: PointsStudio)

If you bought milk in California in the last 14 years you may be eligible to get money back.

The Golden State is one of 15 states (and the District of Columbia) involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers.

The states involved are:

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The lawsuit accused milk producers of price-fixing. Instead of taking the case to court, the milk producers settled the case for $52 million.

To be part of the settlement, you have to live in one of the 15 states and have bought a milk product (milk, half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) at a grocery store or other retailer.

How much money you get back depends on how many people enter the pool to receive benefits. Estimates suggest individuals will receive between $45-70.

You must fill out a form at this page before January 31, 2017 in order to be eligible for the money. Note; the form may take a few moments to load.

