Remains of missing Tuolomne County miner identified

The remains of a Tuolumne County miner found in an abandoned gold mine have been identified, nearly three months after they were discovered.

The discovery of Noel Burch’s remains was made Dec. 24, 2016 in the mineshaft just outside of Groveland, where the 58-year-old lived.

Burch had been reported missing back in October, 2016, said Andrea Benson, a spokeswoman for the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of Burch’s death has not yet been reported.

Prior to the discovery of Burch’s remains, a number of earthquakes had shaken the ground not far from the mineshaft, requiring emergency crews to take caution before stepping inside.

Debris and crumbling rock littered the entrance to the cave when emergency crews began their investigation into the discovery.

