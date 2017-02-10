Reports of immigration 'raids' in California spur protests

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents arrive to detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Image, 2015 Getty Images)

Reports of immigration "raids" across Southern California, including Ventura County, on Thursday prompted a protest in downtown Los Angeles and a call from a state lawmaker for federal officials to state the nature of their actions.

Los Angeles media reported that up to 100 protesters participated in Thursday night's demonstration.

State Sen. Tony Mendoza, who represents portions of Los Angeles and Orange counties, issued a news release stating that it was important for Immigration and Customs Enforcement "to publicly address the nature of these raids" that he said took place in Santa Paula, Downey, Van Nuys and San Bernardino. Los Angeles media outlets also reported action in Oxnard.

Deportation drama: Anger in the street over immigration sweeps. Rumors of raids send protesters into a panic. Now at 11p pic.twitter.com/bcVKdJKsCV — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 10, 2017

In a statement Thursday, ICE said any operations were "routine" and happen every day. Immigration officials did not confirm the locations of any operations.

The agency's "deportation officers conduct enforcement actions every day around the country and here in Southern California as part of the agency's ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security," the statement said.

The statement sent by ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice said such operations are based on leads received by the agency and are targeted at individuals who pose a risk to the community.

"Examples would include known street gang members, child sex offenders, and deportable foreign nationals with significant drug trafficking convictions," the statement said. "Determinations about where and how ICE enforcement personnel affect both administrative and criminal arrests are made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all aspects of the situation, including the prospective target's criminal history; and safety considerations."

The reports come as many in the immigrant community are concerned due to President Donald Trump's avowed crackdown on immigration enforcement and plans to build a wall on the Mexican border.

Following the lead of California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, Mendoza directed those affected by the raids to visit www.ilrc.org/red-cards for information about their rights. Mendoza also said in his news release that he urged clarification from ICE agents about how many people were detained, whether any had serious medical conditions, whether they had adequate legal counsel and whether local law enforcement agencies participated in the raids.

