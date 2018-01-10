U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Judges with the Ninth testified before the committee about the restructuring of that court. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California says he will not seek re-election.

In a press release, Issa said, with the help and support of his family, he decided not seek re-election in California's 49th District.

California's 49th District covers the northern coastal areas of San Diego County, a small portion of southern Orange County, and the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Issa has been the representative of the 49th District since 2003. In the 2016 election, Issa won by a margin of less than 1 percentage point.

"Representing you has been the privilege of a lifetime," Issa said in his press release. "I am forever grateful to the people of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties for their support and affording me the honor of serving them all these years."

Serving #CA49 has been the privilege of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart - thank you - to everyone for your support and the honor of serving you all these years. My full statement on my decision not to seek reelection: https://t.co/zjlkeiqnzs — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 10, 2018

