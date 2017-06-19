Rescuers search for missing swimmer at Woodward Reservoir

Rescuers have been deployed to search for a swimmer who went missing Monday afternoon at the Woodward Reservoir Regional Park near Oakdale. (Photo: Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation)

Rescuers have been deployed to search for a swimmer who went missing Monday afternoon at the Woodward Reservoir Regional Park near Oakdale.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials are providing details related to the search; however, it remains unclear where exactly in the reservoir the boy was last seen.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

