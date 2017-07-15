Rock climber rescued near Tahoe city

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alfred Angelo Bridal shop closes without notifying customers
-
"Care Share" Program sees donations to help feed patients, families
-
What's new at the California State Fair this year?
-
Crews rescue four people after boat sinks in Sacramento River
-
How this online company is able to charge just $3 for every item
-
Get a snapshot of California agricultural at the 2017 State Fair
-
Oak Park residents are optimistic about plans for new startup space
-
Iconic locomotive to be relocated in Modesto
-
Is Elk Grove growing too fast?
-
California makes you pay if you're from out-of-state
More Stories
-
US journalist and 3 security guards missing after…Jul 15, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
-
Six puppies rescued after being thrown in Mokelumne…Jul 14, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Dancing Dan back after attackJul 14, 2017, 10:41 p.m.