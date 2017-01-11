Roseville lawmaker questions legality of state Legislature hiring Eric Holder

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2015 Getty Images)

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) wants the state Attorney General's Office to determine whether a high-profile hire is legal.

The state Legislature hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's law firm last week to mount a potential legal defense against President-elect Donald Trump.

In a Jan. 6 letter to the state Attorney General's Office, Kiley questions whether hiring Holder's law firm, Covington & Burling LLP, violates the state Constitution.

"Some reports indicate that the purpose of the retention was to assist in defending California against federal actions, which is the traditional province of the California Attorney General's Office," Kiley wrote.

Holder's firm is expected to be paid $25,000 a month for three months starting Feb. 1.

"We have received the request for an opinion and it is in the process of being assigned within our office," Brenda Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the state Attorney General's Office, said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV