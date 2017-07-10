Sacramento's response to Wall Fire

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters from across the Sacramento region are helping Cal Fire battle the Wall Fire in Butte County.

Here's a scope of the agencies and crews out there:

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District:

Metro Fire has more than 20 firefighters at Wall Fire, including two fireline medics and a planning specialist. There are also six firefighters covering Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado unit.

Metro Fire spokesman Captain Chris Vestal said there a couple different interagency agreements for when resources are needed.

"Nobody can handle their own large scale incident," he said.

West Sacramento Fire Department:

West Sacramento has four firefighters at Wall Fire.

Cal OES:

The state's Governor's Office of Emergency Services said there are four strike teams with Sacramento County firefighters on them. Each strike team has one chief and three to four firefighters.

Moreover, the Sacramento Fire Department, Folsom Fire Department and Cosumnes Community Services District are also assisting with Wall Fire.

Wondering who else is helping with Wall Fire? Here's a full list of all statewide fire resources, per Cal OES:

© 2017 KXTV-TV