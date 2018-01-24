San Francisco-area voters to consider $9 bridge tolls

Traffic flows across the new eastern span of the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge on the morning after the official opening of the bridge on September 3, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It could cost $9 to cross the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge if the region's voters approve toll increases to pay for transportation improvements in the notoriously gridlocked region.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Bay Area Toll Authority voted unanimously Tuesday to place a regional measure on the June 5 ballot to increase the fare on state-owned bridges by $3 over six years.

If approved, tolls would rise to $9 during peak hours on the Bay Bridge and $8 at all times on other state-owned toll bridges. The tolls would increase by $1 in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

The money would raise $4.5 billion from nine counties for rail extensions and new train cars.

The measure would not apply to the Golden Gate Bridge, which is owned and operated by an independent entity.

