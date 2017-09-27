San Francisco standoff over after shooting

A major San Francisco Bay Area freeway has been shut down at the height of the morning rush hour because of a police standoff with a suspect in a sports utility vehicle. (Photo: KGO-TV)

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer says a standoff on a San Francisco Bay Area-freeway is over following a shooting. He says there is no danger to motorists.

Hamer declined to comment how the standoff ended. He referred comment about what he called "the shooting" to the police department in the San Francisco suburb of Richmond.

Richmond police did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

All lanes of Interstate 80 in the San Francisco suburb of Emeryville remain closed near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Officers earlier surrounded a black sports utility vehicle.

At least 12 police cruisers had surrounded the SUV in a lane of Interstate 80 in the San Francisco suburb of Emeryville, shutting traffic for miles in all directions.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said Wednesday the SUV was pursued by officers with the Richmond Police Department and that highway patrol officers used a spiked mat to pierce the tires of the vehicle.

Television images show the black SUV stopped in the middle lane of the highway.

Hamer did not say why police started to chase the SUV.

