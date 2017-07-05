Sanctuary state bill moves ahead in California legislature

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: John Moore, 2017 Getty Images)

Legislation to make California a sanctuary state passed an Assembly committee Wednesday, bringing it one step closer to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.

SB 54 would bar state and local law enforcement from using resources to investigate or arrest anyone for "immigration enforcement purposes."

But not everyone is on board.

"It's a dangerous bill," Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) said. "This bill is going to make it harder for our law enforcement officials to do their job, it's going to lead to the release of some dangerous criminals and it's going to make our communities less safe."

However, Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) said the legislation clarifies the job of local law enforcement.

"Again, we already have immigration officials," Ting said.

The bill now heads to Appropriations.

