Santa Cruz issues temporary ocean ban after large shark attacks kayak

Rescued kayaker stands between officers from Harbor Patrol and Santa Cruz Police Department (Jul 12, 2017) (Photo: Santa Cruz PD)

A large shark attacked a kayak in Santa Cruz, leaving frightening bite marks on the boat, though the kayaker escaped without injury.

Santa Cruz police say all beach waters within a 1-mile radius of the attack will be closed until July 15 after the Tuesday morning attack. Marine Safety staff and lifeguards will monitor the area in the meantime, according to a statement from the city.

The experienced kayaker, Steve Lawson, was paddling past a kelp bed when he felt a nudge and saw what he believes was a great white shark. The shark bit the front of the boat and sent him into the water. He used a radio to call for a rescue from the harbor patrol.

Santa Cruz police confirmed Lawson's story after investigating.

Lawson tells KGO-TV that he has no plans to stop kayaking after 25 years because of the attack.

