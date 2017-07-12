Santa Cruz issues temporary ocean ban after large shark attacks kayak

A large shark attacked a kayak in Santa Cruz, leaving frightening bite marks on the boat, though the kayaker escaped without injury.
Santa Cruz police say all beach waters within a 1-mile radius of the attack will be closed until July 15 after the Tuesday morning attack. Marine Safety staff and lifeguards will monitor the area in the meantime, according to a statement from the city.
The experienced kayaker, Steve Lawson, was paddling past a kelp bed when he felt a nudge and saw what he believes was a great white shark. The shark bit the front of the boat and sent him into the water. He used a radio to call for a rescue from the harbor patrol.
Santa Cruz police confirmed Lawson's story after investigating.
Lawson tells KGO-TV that he has no plans to stop kayaking after 25 years because of the attack.
© 2017 Associated Press
