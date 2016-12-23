Santa may need cooler clothes this warm winter

Santa Claus standing by the beach (Photo: Thinkstock, roboriginal)

Santa Claus may be wearing a Christmas sweater this year instead of a red coat because of record warm weather the past two months.

Recent studies show the North Pole is warming at an alarming rate, more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Warm temperatures experienced in November and December in the Arctic would have been unlikely to have occurred before the industrial revolution.

Warmer weather at the North Pole means less sea ice. Arctic sea ice reaches a minimum every September. Unfortunately, the September sea ice minimum has been declining by about 13.3 percent a decade since 1980.

Short term, the loss of Arctic sea ice may open up sea lanes and mining, but long term, the lack of sea ice means warmth from the sun will be absorbed by the dark ocean rather than reflected back to space by the ice pack. The net result is accelerated global warming.

Meanwhile, global warming may be contributing to the decline in reindeer populations in Canada. Reindeer feed on plants and shrubs which normally are covered by light, fluffy snow. With warmer temperatures, those plants are more likely to be covered by a heavy icy rain.

Here's what happens: The plants are frozen from the icy rain making it difficult for the reindeer to reach their food causing more energy spent finding food and sometimes starvation.

So, while Santa may be wearing red Lederhosen, suspenders, and a white tee shirt. He may have to deliver gifts in his red Mercedes, the reindeer need the rest!

