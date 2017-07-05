Volunteer group saves duck eggs from tractors

Its harvest season in Yuba County. It’s also hatching season for ducklings.

Every year duck eggs are abandoned or smashed during the harvest season. It’s of no fault of the farmer, but a group of do-gooders are giving the ducklings a fighting chance.

Pat Marmon is founder of D10 Wild Duck Egg Salvage. He has a growing network of farmers that bring him abandoned eggs.

"We have been going for 24 years and banded over 36,000 birds," Marmon said.

D10 collects the eggs and hatches them in incubators. When the birds hatch and reach maturity they are banded. If a hunter shoots one of the banded birds, they are supposed to contact D10 Duck Salvage. Marmon says It’s in the hunter’s benefit report the banding because it helps determine the overall population of ducks.

"Only 8 to 10 percent are shot. The other 90 percent reproduce," Marmon said.

It may seem like the birds are being hatched for target practice but that’s not the case. Remember these birds would normally die in the field. The federal and state government issues permits to duck egg rescue groups like D10 in order to increase the population.

It takes 6 to 7 week for the ducks to mature. Then, they are released at the D10 facilities in Marysville weekly during the months of July to September. D10 is a volunteer based group. If you are interested in getting involved or want to drop off duck eggs you can call 530-682-2999.

