Search continues for man missing in Yosemite Valley

The search continues for a man who’s been missing in the Yosemite Valley since he was last seen May 3.

Yosemite National Park Rangers continued searching for Alexander Sevier, an active member of the U.S. Navy, who traveled to the national park alone on May 1.

Sevier was staying at Housekeeping Camp and neighbors in the camp told rangers the man would go out for day hikes each day, hiking alone and returning to the camp each evening.

The missing man is 24 years old, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 128 pounds, according to rangers. He has black hair, brown eyes and may have been wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie or Hollister brand clothing. Sevier works at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Search efforts have included routine hikes along popular trails, including Upper Yosemite Fall Trail and the Mist Trail, as well as search dogs and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol. About 30 people have volunteered to look for Sevier, rangers said.

Anyone who sees Sevier or has any information related to his whereabouts are encouraged to call (888) 653-0009, (209) 372-0608 or (209) 372-0252.

