Search continues for missing snowmobiler

Search and rescue crews are continuing to look for Charles Duston, who went missing on April 16.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department said Duston was expected to snowmobile to his vacation home in the Haypress/Eagle Meadows area, about a six to seven mile trip. His wife reported him missing on April 24.

Search and rescue crews immediately began searching for Duston, and found what they believe is his snowmobile two miles from his cabin, with snow shoe tracks walking away from the snowmobile.

The sheriff's department said the search for Duston is on-going, and will cover three square miles of "very challenging terrain."

"Our hearts go out to the Duston family and we are doing everything we can to locate and bring Charles home as soon as possible," the department said in a press release.

