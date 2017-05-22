Second attempt: California tampon tax repeal bill moving through legislation

(Photo: Bloomberg, © 2014 Bloomberg Finance LP)

For the second time in an eight month span, a bill that would lift taxes on tampons, sanitary napkins and other feminine hygiene products is once again advancing through legislation.

Last week, the process restarted with Assembly Bill 9, making it's way past the Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee in a landslide vote.

In September 2016, AB 9 was AB 1561 which passed through the Senate and House to eventually be vetoed by Governor Jerry Brown.

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), who introduced the measures and is chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, is adamant in getting this passed. On her site, she says it would save women a lot of money and that it's just a basic health requirement.

“This is a discriminatory tax against women because this tax only affects the half of the population born with a uterus” said Garcia in a press release. “Menstrual health products are basic health items. My period is not optional. I shouldn’t be charged a fee every month for my biology and our tax code should be gender neutral.”

Other states — New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and others — have made the decision to lift those type of taxes, so will California be among those to follow suit?

It's made it's way to the top before, but supporters like Assemblywoman Garcia are hoping for a different outcome a second time around.

--

ABC10 broke down how much Californians and their families are potentially losing the taxes.

© 2017 KXTV-TV