Semi-truck carrying 80k pounds of ice cream catches fire on I-5

Don't cry over spilt ice cream.

The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of ice scream on Interstate 5 caught fire on Friday afternoon in Woodland

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

CHP said the driver noticed a light on the dashboard go off while he was driving. When he pulled over, the cabin filled with smoke and he got out of the vehicle just before it caught fire.

The interstate was closed for about 15 minutes, and has been reduced to one lane traffic while the ice cream get's cleaned up.

