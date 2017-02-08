Separate grenade reports keep Vacaville police busy

Amid flooding and traffic delays, Vacaville police were already relatively busy when officers received two separate calls related to the discovery of grenades in public. (Photo: Vacaville Police Department)

Police received their first grenade alert coming from Mimosa Drive, after someone discovered two of them while clearing out a relative’s storage unit.

Police arrived and the grenades were determined to be used for training, but they were still turned over to Travis Air Force Base specialists who would later destroy them.

As if one call wasn’t enough, police were later summoned to Catalpa Lane where once again a report of a discovery of a grenade was made. This time, however, the wayward device was found in a gutter, wrapped in black tape with wires sticking out from it.

Roads were temporarily closed as neighbors remained in doors while explosives experts went to work.

A Napa County sheriff’s technician examined the device and determined it to be a toy only.

