Shake Shack coming to Northern California

Shake Shack is coming to Northern California.
In a Facebook post announcing the news, the burger chain plans to open their first Northern California Shake Shack in Palo Alto this fall.
"Believe what ya heard! We're hella pumped to announce we're setting up Shack in the Bay Area in fall 2018. Our first-ever Northern California Shack will open up in Palo Alto and we couldn't be happier!"
