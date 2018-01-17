Shake Shack coming to Northern California

A cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2015 Getty Images)

Shake Shack is coming to Northern California.

In a Facebook post announcing the news, the burger chain plans to open their first Northern California Shake Shack in Palo Alto this fall.

"Believe what ya heard! We're hella pumped to announce we're setting up Shack in the Bay Area in fall 2018. Our first-ever Northern California Shack will open up in Palo Alto and we couldn't be happier!"

