Shasta County deputy injured in rollover crash

A Shasta County sheriff's deputy was injured this morning in a crash on Highway 273 between Redding and Anderson, emergency law enforcement personnel are reporting.
The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Hill Street.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the deputy, who has not been named, was ejected when his car went off Highway 273 and hit a power pole, flipped 2-3 times before shearing it in two.
The extent of the deputy's injuries has not been provided. The deputy was headed to a call for a report of a domestic violence incident around 5:45 a.m. when his patrol car went off the highway, hit a pole and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Highway 273 at Hill Street was closed, but one lane heading southbound has reopened.
