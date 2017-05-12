KXTV
Shasta County deputy injured in rollover crash

Redding Searchlight , KXTV 8:53 AM. PDT May 12, 2017

A Shasta County sheriff's deputy was injured this morning in a crash on Highway 273 between Redding and Anderson,  emergency law enforcement personnel are reporting.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Hill Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the deputy, who has not been named, was ejected when his car went off Highway 273 and hit a power pole, flipped 2-3 times before shearing it in two.

The extent of the deputy's injuries has not been provided. The deputy was headed to a call for a report of a domestic violence incident around 5:45 a.m. when his patrol car went off the highway, hit a pole and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Highway 273 at Hill Street was closed, but one lane heading southbound has reopened.

