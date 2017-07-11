Sheriff: Beware of 'Wall Fire' victim scammers

A helicopter drops water on an 80 acre spot fire that broke out in Butte County, California on July 10, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

As residents return to areas impacted by the “Wall Fire” in Butte County to discover the charred remains of their homes, reports of scams attempting to capitalize on the tragedy have investigators concerned.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies are receiving the reports of scams attempting to gain funds for fire victims.

Investigators report the scams involve people representing themselves as fire victims, asking others to donate money.

The reports have prompted sheriff’s officials to remind those interested in making donations to do so through organizations available through the Butte County website.

© 2017 KXTV-TV