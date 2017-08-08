Sheriff warns of gas pump skimmers found in Placer County

Sheriff’s investigators recently found cannibalized cell phone parts to send credit card data via text message from area gas pumps. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Placer County investigators are warning the public to be on the lookout after several reports of credit card skimming led to the discovery of the equipment at area gas stations.

Sheriff’s investigators recently found cannibalized cell phone parts to send credit card data via text message from area gas pumps.

The gear can receive real-time transactions of credit card data from just about anywhere, sheriff’s officials said, and never need to return to the scene of the crime.

The states most heavily impacted by skimmers are California, Arizona and Florida, according to investigators.

Investigators said there aren’t typically any outward signs that a gas pump has been compromised by a skimmer. Further, the scammers tend to target older pumps, stations next to major highways and stations that lack security cameras.

To avoid having your credit card skimmed, go to gas stations that appear to place an emphasis on physical security, investigators said.

Also, avoid using debit cards, because some devices can detect PIN numbers. Instead, use cash or pay with your card inside the gas station. Exxon Mobil has an application you can install on your phone to pay for gas.

