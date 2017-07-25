Should California make stricter distracted driving laws?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New CHP officer was formerly homeless man
-
Why are massive cracks popping up around a Folsom home?
-
Fairfield father arrested after abandoning baby in parking lot
-
Stockton woman arrested after posting deadly crash on Instagram
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Crash survivor faces DUI and manslaughter charges.
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
-
Infant left in car seat days without food, mother charged with murder
-
West Sacramento girl throws party for 150 homeless women and children
More Stories
-
Front Street will soon let you adopt a dog for a dayJul 25, 2017, 4:22 p.m.
-
With McCain's return, Pence breaks tie on key health…Jul 25, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
Elk Grove police investigating fatal shootingJul 25, 2017, 10:57 p.m.