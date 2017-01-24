Ski patrol tech identified in fatal Squaw Valley accident

Squaw Valley (Photo: ABC10)

A routine avalanche control patrol turned tragic and after a Squaw Valley technician was killed.

Squaw Valley officials said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday during avalanche control activities.

Squaw Valley's spokeswoman Liesl Kenney confirmed through a press release the ski patrol member was 42-year-old Joe Zuiches, a resident of Olympic Valley and member of the Squaw Valley patrol since 2012.

The accident happened at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at Squaw Valley and does not appear to be avalanche-related, Kenney wrote.

North Tahoe Fire Department and the Placer County Sheriff's Office are on scene and an investigation is underway.

The ski resort will remain closed today as a result of the accident, Squaw Valley officials said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the technician's funeral.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

