Small earthquakes rattle Mammoth Lakes

Associated Press , KXTV 11:30 AM. PDT August 14, 2017

The United States Geological Survey reports six earthquakes south of Mammoth Lakes.

The earthquakes occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

The quakes ranged from 2.5 and 3.1 magnitudes.

