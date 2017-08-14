Small earthquakes rattle Mammoth Lakes

The earthquakes occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. (Photo: United States Geologic Survey)

The United States Geological Survey reports six earthquakes south of Mammoth Lakes.

The earthquakes occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

The quakes ranged from 2.5 and 3.1 magnitudes.

