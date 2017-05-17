Sorry In-N-Out: Five Guys rated America's favorite burger

Five Guys revive American love affair with the hamburger (Photo: Getty Images, 2007 AFP)

Californians may think In-N-Out burgers are the best, but a recent poll study shows America’s millennials think Five Guys is better.

Virginia-based Five Guys edged out California’s two-time leader In-N-Out Burger as burger restaurant brand of the year, according to a Harris Poll Study.

The findings come from the Harris Poll’s 29th annual EquiTrend study, which revealed the Five Guys brand continuing to expand nationwide, while In-N-Out has remained anchored to the west coast.

The study based its customer findings on familiarity with the brand, quality of the product and purchase consideration.

The poll also noted that while McDonald’s holds the highest familiarity score across all brands measured in the study, Five Guys led the burger restaurant category in purchase consideration, pushing it to the top of the list, the study stated.

Five Guys, a first-time winner of the award, was joined by a number of other burger joints. Here’s how the list looked:

Five Guys In-N-Out Burger Shake Shack Wendy’s Culver’s Whataburger McDonald’s SONIC America’s Drive-In Smashburger Steak ‘n Shake

© 2017 KXTV-TV