Squaw Valley closes after tragic ski patrol accident

A routine avalanche control patrol turned tragic and after a Squaw Valley technician was killed.
Squaw Valley officials said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday during avalanche control activities.
The ski resort will remain closed today as a result of the accident, Squaw Valley officials said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.
