Squaw Valley closes after tragic ski patrol accident

Squaw Valley (Photo: ABC10)

A routine avalanche control patrol turned tragic and after a Squaw Valley technician was killed.

Squaw Valley officials said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday during avalanche control activities.

The ski resort will remain closed today as a result of the accident, Squaw Valley officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

