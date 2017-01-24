KXTV
Squaw Valley closes after tragic ski patrol accident

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:14 AM. PST January 24, 2017

A routine avalanche control patrol turned tragic and after a Squaw Valley technician was killed.

Squaw Valley officials said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday during avalanche control activities.

The ski resort will remain closed today as a result of the accident, Squaw Valley officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

