Stanislaus County looking out for animals in case of flooding

350 dogs and cats already call the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency home.

However, the shelter has announced it is setting aside space for animals displaced if severe flooding chases area families from their homes.

On top of that, they are asking for volunteers to foster animals.

"People don't want to leave their animals behind. So we thought why not expand our current existing foster program. This makes perfectly good sense," said shelter executive director, Annette Patton.

About 200 foster animal parents currently work with the agency. The program has been around for decades.

For those who want to help foster animals, email Kathy Fielder at fielderk@stancounty.com.

